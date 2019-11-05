FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau Sells 24,738 Shares

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. 1,156,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,641. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

