Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.03.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $139,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,186.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,057,201 shares of company stock worth $177,138,724. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

