FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 147,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,204. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 132,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $202,028.85. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FPAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

