Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,591,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,603,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

SNA stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

