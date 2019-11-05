Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,303 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

