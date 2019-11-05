Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,799 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.