Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

