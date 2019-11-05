Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 752,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $167,693,000 after buying an additional 287,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.