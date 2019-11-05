Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after buying an additional 1,663,354 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,166,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,455,000 after buying an additional 667,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.