Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.22 million.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.
FIVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,974. Five9 has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 369.53, a P/E/G ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.