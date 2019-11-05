Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.22 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

FIVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,974. Five9 has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 369.53, a P/E/G ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $471,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,978.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,564. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

