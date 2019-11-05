Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

