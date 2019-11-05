Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,243 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,746 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,292,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,867,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,918,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

