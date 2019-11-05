Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

