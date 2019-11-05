Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after buying an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.