Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

