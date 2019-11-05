FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
