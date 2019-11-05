FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

