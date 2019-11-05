FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of FE stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
