FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FE stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.