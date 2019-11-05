First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

