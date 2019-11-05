First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,447 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 438,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 475,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 18,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,988. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

