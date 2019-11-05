First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

