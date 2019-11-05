First National Trust Co Sells 5,708 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

IWM stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

