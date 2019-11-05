First National Trust Co Purchases 2,344 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

NYSE:HON opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

