First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

