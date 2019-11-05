First National Trust Co Buys 1,143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.60 and its 200 day moving average is $324.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

