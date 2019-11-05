First National Trust Co Acquires 913 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,862,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,607,000 after acquiring an additional 283,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,222. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of CB opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.