First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 138,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,091. The stock has a market cap of $723.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

