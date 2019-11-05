First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FDP traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The stock had a trading volume of 22,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The stock has a market cap of $613.81 million and a PE ratio of 48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,635 ($47.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,219.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,778.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

