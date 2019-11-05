First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

