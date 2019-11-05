FireEye Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 520,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

