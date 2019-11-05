Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.84

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $25.42. Finning International shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 479,908 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

