Fiii Price Down 47.3% This Week (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 38.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. Fiii has a market capitalization of $172,720.00 and $10,027.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00221867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01466656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.