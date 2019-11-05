Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 4,398,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

