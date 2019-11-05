Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. Federated National has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated National by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated National by 23.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated National by 16.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated National by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

