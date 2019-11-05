FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered FBL Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

FFG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $72.21.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

