FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and UTG (NYSE:UTGN) Financial Review

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FBL Financial Group and UTG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $719.63 million 1.95 $93.79 million $4.36 13.03 UTG $41.27 million 3.03 $12.39 million N/A N/A

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UTG does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FBL Financial Group and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 13.23% 7.95% 1.01% UTG N/A 13.39% 3.89%

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats UTG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

