FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,821. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.41 million, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.