Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. On average, analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 322,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,423 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.