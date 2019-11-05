Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given a $750.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $750.00 target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $434.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.50. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of $413.02 and a 12-month high of $507.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

