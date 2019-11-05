Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

FICO stock opened at $300.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.96 and a 200-day moving average of $316.44. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.00.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,888 shares of company stock valued at $39,436,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

