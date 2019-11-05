F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.67

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 56590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

