Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. 431,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,228. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

