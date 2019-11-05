Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million.

Exterran stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 8,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Exterran has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $53,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

