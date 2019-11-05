Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,126. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 30.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

