EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.69.

Shares of EXAS traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,499. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $561,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

