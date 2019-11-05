Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 6,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,146. Evolus has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

