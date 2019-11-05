EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $111,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 246,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,264. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 581,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $10,888,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

