EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.55-0.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.55-0.58 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. EVO Payments has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $55,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $916,420. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

