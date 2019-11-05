Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.21–0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.21)-(0.17) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

MRAM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,808. The company has a market cap of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.83.

MRAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

