Everbridge’s (EVBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $269,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $423,086.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares in the company, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 821,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 587,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after acquiring an additional 649,349 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

