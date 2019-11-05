Eventbrite (EB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

